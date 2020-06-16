Livescore Match Center
16/06/20
21:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
SC Freiburg
0 : 0
Hertha Berlin
Half Time
Jordan Torunarigha
23'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
3
12
Cross Attacks
11
2
Fouls
9
9
Free Kicks
2
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
5
0
Offsides
0
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
3
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
12
Throwins
11
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement