23/05/20
16:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
SC Freiburg
0 : 1
Werder Bremen
1st Half
- 26:00
0 - 1
Leonardo Bittencourt
19'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
7
Cross Attacks
7
3
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
1
1
Offsides
0
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
3
1
Shots off Goal
0
3
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
3
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
