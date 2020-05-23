Livescore Match Center
23/05/20
16:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
SC Paderborn 07
1 : 1
1899 Hoffenheim
1st Half
- 26:06
0 - 1
Robert Skov
4'
9'
Dennis Srbeny
1 - 1
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
6
Cross Attacks
7
1
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
1
1
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
0
51%
Ball Possession
49%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
