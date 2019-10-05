Livescore Match Center
05/10/19
16:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
SC Paderborn 07
1 : 2
FSV Mainz 05
2nd Half
- 51:47
0 - 1
Robin Quaison
8'
14'
Ben Zolinski
1 - 1
Moussa Niakhate
25'
1 - 2
Daniel Brosinski (pen)
32'
Bote Baku
35'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
1
6
Cross Attacks
9
4
Fouls
11
13
Free Kicks
5
1
Goals
2
4
Goal Attempts
5
1
Offsides
2
60%
Ball Possession
40%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
1
4
Shots off Goal
3
2
Shots on Goal
5
0
Substitutions
0
14
Throwins
13
2
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
