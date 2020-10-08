Livescore Match Center
08/10/20
21:45
Europe (UEFA):
Euro Championship - Playoff Round
Scotland
0 : 0
Israel
Half Time
Bebras Natcho
13'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
1
10
Cross Attacks
10
3
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
5
1
Offsides
0
51%
Ball Possession
49%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
4
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
14
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
2
0
Yellow Cards
1
