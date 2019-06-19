19/06/19
22:00
World (FIFA):
World Cup Women - Group Stage
Scotland W
3 : 0
Argentina W
2nd Half
- 71:51
20'
Kim Little
1 - 0
49'
Jennifer Beattie
2 - 0
69'
Erin Cuthbert
3 - 0
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
1
4
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
14
Cross Attacks
15
11
Fouls
10
13
Free Kicks
11
3
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
3
50%
Ball Possession
50%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
3
2
Shots off Goal
3
6
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
2
20
Throwins
17
2
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
