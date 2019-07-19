19/07/19
22:00
Africa (CAF):
Africa Cup Of Nations - Final
Senegal
0 : 1
Algeria
2nd Half
- 52:49
0 - 1
Baghdad Bounedjah
2'
Ramy Bensebaini
33'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
0
3
Counter Attacks
0
15
Cross Attacks
6
9
Fouls
15
16
Free Kicks
9
0
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
6
0
Offsides
1
61%
Ball Possession
39%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
3
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
22
Throwins
16
3
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
1
