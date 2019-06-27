27/06/19
20:00
Africa (CAF):
Africa Cup Of Nations - Group Stage
Senegal
0 : 1
Algeria
2nd Half
- 60:52
15'
Cheikhou Kouyate
Djameleddine Benlamri
21'
Youcef Attal
24'
39'
Keita Balde
0 - 1
Mohamed Youcef Belaili
49'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
2
5
Cross Attacks
6
12
Fouls
23
24
Free Kicks
12
0
Goals
1
5
Goal Attempts
6
0
Offsides
1
45%
Ball Possession
55%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
4
0
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
13
Throwins
12
2
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
2
