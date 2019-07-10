10/07/19
19:00
Africa (CAF):
Africa Cup Of Nations - Quarter Finals
Senegal
0 : 0
Benin
2nd Half
- 62:48
Cebio Soukou
44'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
4
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
21
Cross Attacks
7
16
Fouls
15
16
Free Kicks
19
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
9
3
Offsides
1
61%
Ball Possession
39%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
5
Shots off Goal
4
0
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
19
Throwins
4
5
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019