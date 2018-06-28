|28/06/18
|17:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - Group Stage
|Senegal
|0 : 0
|Colombia
|Half Time
|Venue: Cosmos Arena (Samara Arena), Samara.
Turf : Natural.
Capacity: 41,970. Their only previous meeting was a friendly in Buenos Aires prior to the last World Cup in May 2014. Colombia led 2-0 at half-time through goals from T. Gutierrez & C. Bacca but M. Kounate & C. Ndoye struck after the break to earn Senegal a 2-2 draw. Senegal have faced S. American opponents just once before in the World Cup, drawing 3-3 in their final GROUP game in 2002 against Uruguay.