23/06/19
20:00
Africa (CAF):
Africa Cup Of Nations - Group Stage
Senegal
2 : 0
Tanzania
2nd Half
- 70:11
Feisal Salum
9'
15'
Badou Ndiaye
28'
Keita Balde
1 - 0
Himid Mao Mkami
36'
Simon Msuwa
63'
65'
Krepin Diatta
2 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
1
5
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
18
Cross Attacks
5
16
Fouls
18
19
Free Kicks
18
2
Goals
0
6
Goal Attempts
9
2
Offsides
1
59%
Ball Possession
41%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
7
10
Shots off Goal
3
9
Shots on Goal
0
1
Substitutions
2
13
Throwins
13
2
Medical Treatment
1
1
Yellow Cards
3
