Livescore Match Center
13/06/20
20:00
Romania:
Liga I - Relegation Group
Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe
1 : 1
AFC Hermannstadt
2nd Half
- 58:56
25'
Istvan Fulop
1 - 0
1 - 1
Yazalde
46'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
6
Cross Attacks
9
16
Fouls
9
11
Free Kicks
16
1
Goals
1
5
Goal Attempts
5
0
Offsides
2
54%
Ball Possession
46%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
3
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
1
1
Substitutions
3
24
Throwins
24
2
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement