13/07/20
18:00
Romania:
Liga I - Relegation Group
Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe
0 : 0
Chindia Targoviste
1st Half
- 34:50
12'
Marius Stefanescu
Josip Ivancic
31'
Josip Ivancic
35'
Vadim Rata
35'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
4
Cross Attacks
2
4
Fouls
10
10
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
8
0
Offsides
0
62%
Ball Possession
38%
0
Red Cards
1
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
15
Throwins
10
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
