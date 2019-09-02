Livescore Match Center
02/09/19
21:00
Romania:
Liga I
Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe
0 : 0
Dinamo Bucuresti
1st Half
- 15:35
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
2
Cross Attacks
3
4
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
0
44%
Ball Possession
56%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
