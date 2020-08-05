Livescore Match Center
05/08/20
17:00
Romania:
Liga I - Relegation Group
Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe
1 : 0
FC Clinceni
2nd Half
- 46:10
26'
Ronaldo Deaconu
1 - 0
27'
Rachid Bouhenna
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
1
8
Cross Attacks
4
8
Fouls
11
12
Free Kicks
8
1
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
9
0
Offsides
1
57%
Ball Possession
43%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
3
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
14
Throwins
17
0
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
0
