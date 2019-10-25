Livescore Match Center
25/10/19
20:30
Romania:
Liga I
Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe
0 : 0
FC Voluntari
1st Half
- 07:08
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
4
Cross Attacks
1
2
Fouls
0
0
Free Kicks
2
0
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
0
50%
Ball Possession
50%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
3
Throwins
2
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
