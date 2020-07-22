Livescore Match Center
22/07/20
20:05
Romania:
Cupa Romaniei
Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe
0 : 1
FCSB
Finished
Florin Tanase
59'
0 - 1
Dennis Man
65'
77'
Rachid Bouhenna
80'
Rachid Bouhenna
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
4
Blocked Shots
1
7
Corner Kicks
6
1
Counter Attacks
1
19
Cross Attacks
14
9
Fouls
13
18
Free Kicks
9
0
Goals
1
8
Goal Attempts
6
0
Offsides
5
46%
Ball Possession
54%
1
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
6
0
Shots on Goal
2
5
Substitutions
4
28
Throwins
20
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement