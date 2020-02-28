Livescore Match Center
28/02/20
18:00
Romania:
Liga I - Relegation Group
Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe
0 : 1
Politehnica Iasi
2nd Half
- 48:29
14'
Razvan Tincu
0 - 1
Ovidiu Horsia
15'
20'
Pavol Safranko
Lucas Chacana
32'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
5
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
17
Cross Attacks
4
3
Fouls
10
13
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
7
1
Offsides
3
70%
Ball Possession
30%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
3
Shots off Goal
3
1
Shots on Goal
1
2
Substitutions
0
20
Throwins
17
0
Medical Treatment
1
2
Yellow Cards
1
