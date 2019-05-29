29/05/19
18:30
Bulgaria:
A PFG - Qualification Playoff
Septemvri Sofia
0 : 0
Arda Kardzhali
1st Half
- 43:19
18'
Georgi Stoichkov
28'
Fabiano
Ivaylo Naydenov
35'
37'
Alexandru Benga
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
0
5
Cross Attacks
11
11
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
13
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
3
2
Offsides
0
40%
Ball Possession
60%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
15
0
Medical Treatment
0
3
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019