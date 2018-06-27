|27/06/18
|21:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - Group Stage
|Serbia
|0 : 1
|Brazil
|1st Half - 39:53
|Venue: Otkritie Arena (Spartak Stadium), Moscow.
Turf : Natural.
Capacity: 44,190.
Sidelined Players: Danilo is out with a thigh problem and Douglas Costa has a hamstring injury. In total (including Yugoslavia), Serbia have faced Brazil on 19 occasions, winning just twice (drew 7, lost 10).
In all competitions, Brazil are unbeaten in 13 matches (won 9, drew 4), conceding just 3 goals in that run. Philippe Coutinho has scored in each of his past 3 appearances for Brazil.