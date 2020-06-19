Livescore Match Center
19/06/20
23:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Sevilla
0 : 0
Barcelona
2nd Half
- 90:00+
26'
Sergio Reguilon
Gerard Pique
39'
Sergio Busquets
45'
45'
Fernando
62'
Ever Banega
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
4
2
Corner Kicks
8
0
Counter Attacks
1
16
Cross Attacks
26
16
Fouls
8
8
Free Kicks
18
0
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
3
2
Offsides
0
39%
Ball Possession
61%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
4
2
Shots off Goal
2
4
Shots on Goal
3
5
Substitutions
3
16
Throwins
14
0
Medical Treatment
3
3
Yellow Cards
2
