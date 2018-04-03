|03/04/18
|20:45
|Europe (UEFA): Champions League - Quarter Finals
|Sevilla
|1 : 2
|Bayern Munich
|2nd Half - 71:37
|First leg.
Venue: Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 42,714.
Referee : Daniele Orsato (ITA).
Assistant referees : Riccardo Di Fiore (ITA) & Lorenzo Manganelli (ITA).
Fourth official : Alessandro Giallatini (ITA).
MATCH SUMMARY : Midfielder Banega suspended for Sevilla. Clubs have never met in UEFA competition. Bayern have lost last 5 trips to Spain. Sevilla home record v German clubs: W7 D4. Sevilla in 1st quarterfinal since 1958.