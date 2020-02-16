Livescore Match Center
16/02/20
13:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Sevilla
1 : 2
Espanyol
2nd Half
- 59:44
16'
Lucas Ocampos
1 - 0
33'
Sergi Gomez
1 - 1
Adrian Embarba
35'
Lei Wu
38'
Victor Sanchez
49'
1 - 2
Lei Wu
50'
58'
Nemanja Gudelj
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
15
Cross Attacks
13
13
Fouls
6
7
Free Kicks
14
1
Goals
2
1
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
1
59%
Ball Possession
41%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
3
2
Substitutions
0
12
Throwins
15
3
Medical Treatment
7
2
Yellow Cards
2
