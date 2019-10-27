Livescore Match Center
27/10/19
20:30
Spain:
LaLiga
Sevilla
2 : 0
Getafe
Finished
15'
Ever Banega
Jason
18'
Jaime Mata
23'
70'
Javier Hernandez
1 - 0
Mathias Olivera
71'
78'
Lucas Ocampos
2 - 0
90'
Lucas Ocampos
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
2
5
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
1
14
Cross Attacks
11
12
Fouls
19
19
Free Kicks
19
2
Goals
0
6
Goal Attempts
2
7
Offsides
0
61%
Ball Possession
39%
0
Red Cards
0
5
Goalkeeper Saves
7
2
Shots off Goal
3
9
Shots on Goal
5
3
Substitutions
3
25
Throwins
25
0
Medical Treatment
8
2
Yellow Cards
3
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019