Livescore Match Center
21/08/20
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Europa League - Final Stage
Sevilla
2 : 1
Inter
1st Half
- 32:43
4'
Diego Carlos
0 - 1
Romelu Lukaku (pen)
5'
12'
Luuk De Jong
1 - 1
33'
Luuk De Jong
2 - 1
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
2
9
Cross Attacks
5
2
Fouls
9
9
Free Kicks
2
2
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
0
54%
Ball Possession
46%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
2
3
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
12
1
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement