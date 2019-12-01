Livescore Match Center
01/12/19
14:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Sevilla
1 : 0
Leganes
Finished
Chidozie Awaziem
49'
56'
Oliver Torres
63'
Diego Carlos
1 - 0
Oscar Rodriguez
68'
Roberto Rosales
90'
90'
Bryan Gil
90'
Franco Vazquez
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
7
Corner Kicks
4
4
Counter Attacks
2
26
Cross Attacks
20
14
Fouls
6
8
Free Kicks
15
1
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
5
1
Offsides
2
56%
Ball Possession
44%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
6
5
Shots off Goal
3
8
Shots on Goal
4
3
Substitutions
3
20
Throwins
19
0
Medical Treatment
1
3
Yellow Cards
3
