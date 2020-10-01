Livescore Match Center
01/10/20
20:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Sevilla
0 : 0
Levante
2nd Half
- 74:59
Ruben Vezo
38'
51'
Jesus Navas
Son
76'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
3
4
Counter Attacks
2
24
Cross Attacks
12
9
Fouls
13
14
Free Kicks
10
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
14
1
Offsides
1
63%
Ball Possession
37%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
10
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
1
3
Substitutions
2
10
Throwins
18
3
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
