|01/11/17
|21:45
|Europe (UEFA): Champions League - Group Stage
|Sevilla
|2 : 0
|Spartak Moscow
|2nd Half - 61:06
|Venue: Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 42,714.
Referee : Artur Dias (POR).
Assistant referees : Rui Tavares (POR) & Paulo Soares (POR).
Fourth official : Bruno Rodrigues (POR).
MATCH SUMMARY : Sevilla shocked 5-1 at Spartak on matchday 3, Spartak biggest UEFA Champions League win. Sevilla home record vs Russian clubs is W4 L1. Spartak record in Spain is W4 L9. Point separates Spartak Liverpool, Sevilla in GROUP E.