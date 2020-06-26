Livescore Match Center
26/06/20
23:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Sevilla
0 : 1
Valladolid
2nd Half
- 62:49
12'
Fernando
0 - 1
Kiko
25'
59'
Jules Kounde
60'
Franco Vazquez
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
2
3
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
17
Cross Attacks
7
11
Fouls
11
12
Free Kicks
13
0
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
6
2
Offsides
1
62%
Ball Possession
38%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
5
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
2
2
Substitutions
1
13
Throwins
12
3
Medical Treatment
0
3
Yellow Cards
0
advertisement