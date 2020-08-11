Livescore Match Center
11/08/20
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Europa League - Final Stage
Shakhtar Donetsk
2 : 0
FC Basel 1893
2nd Half
- 67:51
2'
Junior Moraes
1 - 0
22'
Taison
2 - 0
Fabian Frei
27'
53'
Alan Patrick
Arthur Cabral
64'
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
6
Corner Kicks
7
3
Counter Attacks
0
11
Cross Attacks
19
4
Fouls
15
18
Free Kicks
6
2
Goals
0
6
Goal Attempts
4
2
Offsides
3
56%
Ball Possession
44%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
5
4
Shots off Goal
6
7
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
1
9
Throwins
11
0
Medical Treatment
4
1
Yellow Cards
2
