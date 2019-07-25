25/07/19
20:00
Europe (UEFA):
Europa League - Qualification
Shakhter Soligorsk
2 : 0
Esbjerg
Finished
5'
Elis Bakaj
1 - 0
13'
Sergey Matveychik
29'
Nikita Tatarkov
55'
Pavel Rybak
2 - 0
Mark Brink
63'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
3
4
Corner Kicks
8
2
Counter Attacks
1
21
Cross Attacks
39
13
Fouls
11
13
Free Kicks
14
2
Goals
0
8
Goal Attempts
9
1
Offsides
2
38%
Ball Possession
62%
0
Red Cards
0
6
Goalkeeper Saves
1
7
Shots off Goal
3
3
Shots on Goal
6
3
Substitutions
3
22
Throwins
32
6
Medical Treatment
3
2
Yellow Cards
1
