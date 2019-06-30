30/06/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Shandong Luneng
2 : 0
Beijing Guoan
Finished
13'
Peng Cui
17'
Pedro Delgado
28'
Roger Guedes
1 - 0
30'
Roger Guedes
2 - 0
90'
Dalei Wang
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
2
2
Corner Kicks
7
3
Counter Attacks
0
10
Cross Attacks
20
11
Fouls
12
16
Free Kicks
11
2
Goals
0
12
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
4
40%
Ball Possession
60%
0
Red Cards
0
9
Goalkeeper Saves
0
3
Shots off Goal
10
2
Shots on Goal
9
3
Substitutions
3
13
Throwins
14
6
Medical Treatment
0
3
Yellow Cards
0
