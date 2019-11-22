Livescore Match Center
22/11/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Shandong Luneng
0 : 0
Chongqing Lifan
1st Half
- 21:30
Dilmurat Mawlanyaz
20'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
0
1
Counter Attacks
1
7
Cross Attacks
0
6
Fouls
8
9
Free Kicks
6
0
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
1
58%
Ball Possession
42%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
5
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
