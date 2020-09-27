Livescore Match Center
27/09/20
10:30
China:
Super League - Super League Group A
Shandong Luneng
0 : 0
Guangzhou R&F
1st Half
- 13:25
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
0
Cross Attacks
1
0
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
0
0
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
57%
Ball Possession
43%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
1
Throwins
4
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
