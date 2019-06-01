01/06/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Shandong Luneng
0 : 0
Jiangsu Suning
2nd Half
- 47:36
34'
Tianyu Qi
Chongqiu Ye
36'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
9
Cross Attacks
5
11
Fouls
9
10
Free Kicks
12
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
1
54%
Ball Possession
46%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
4
0
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
