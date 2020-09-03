Livescore Match Center
03/09/20
15:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group A
Shandong Luneng
0 : 0
Jiangsu Suning
1st Half
- 15:40
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
5
Cross Attacks
2
4
Fouls
1
1
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
61%
Ball Possession
39%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
6
3
Medical Treatment
1
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement