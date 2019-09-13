Livescore Match Center
13/09/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Shandong Luneng
3 : 1
Shanghai SIPG
2nd Half
- 73:56
18'
Binbin Liu
1 - 0
30'
Chi Zhang
2 - 0
31'
Graziano Pelle
3 - 0
3 - 1
Hulk
33'
34'
Junshuai Liu
56'
Marouane Fellaini
Match Statistics
3
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
6
5
Corner Kicks
5
2
Counter Attacks
3
16
Cross Attacks
19
12
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
13
3
Goals
1
7
Goal Attempts
2
1
Offsides
0
33%
Ball Possession
67%
0
Red Cards
0
5
Goalkeeper Saves
3
2
Shots off Goal
7
6
Shots on Goal
6
2
Substitutions
3
13
Throwins
10
1
Medical Treatment
6
2
Yellow Cards
0
