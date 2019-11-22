Livescore Match Center
22/11/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Shanghai Shenhua
0 : 1
Beijing Guoan
1st Half
- 20:25
0 - 1
Cedric Bakambu
6'
9'
Shilin Sun
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
1
2
Cross Attacks
6
4
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
29%
Ball Possession
71%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
4
0
Substitutions
0
3
Throwins
6
1
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
