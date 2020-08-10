Livescore Match Center
10/08/20
13:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group A
Shanghai Shenhua
1 : 0
Dalian Aerbin
Half Time
8'
Shin-wook Kim
1 - 0
40'
Jiajun Bai
Wei Wu
41'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
0
2
Counter Attacks
1
5
Cross Attacks
8
5
Fouls
9
10
Free Kicks
7
1
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
5
2
Offsides
1
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
5
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
10
4
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
