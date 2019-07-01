01/07/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Shanghai Shenhua
0 : 1
Guangzhou Evergrande FC
1st Half
- 11:37
Zhunyi Gao
8'
0 - 1
12'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
2
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
2
Cross Attacks
0
1
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
1
0
Goals
1
0
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
0
35%
Ball Possession
65%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
3
1
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
