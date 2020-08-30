Livescore Match Center
30/08/20
15:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group A
Shanghai Shenhua
1 : 0
Guangzhou Evergrande FC
1st Half
- 15:49
6'
Yunding Cao
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
3
2
Counter Attacks
0
0
Cross Attacks
8
2
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
2
1
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
0
26%
Ball Possession
74%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
1
Throwins
3
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
