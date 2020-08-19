Livescore Match Center
19/08/20
15:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group A
Shanghai Shenhua
0 : 2
Guangzhou R&F
1st Half
- 39:57
0 - 1
Eran Zahavi
23'
Tixiang Li
33'
0 - 2
41'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
11
Cross Attacks
4
7
Fouls
3
4
Free Kicks
9
0
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
4
2
Offsides
1
51%
Ball Possession
49%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
2
2
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
2
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
