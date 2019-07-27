27/07/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Shanghai Shenhua
2 : 1
Guangzhou R&F
1st Half
- 23:29
0 - 1
Eran Zahavi
5'
14'
Giovanni Andres Moreno
1 - 1
19'
Giovanni Andres Moreno
2 - 1
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
5
Cross Attacks
1
5
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
6
2
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
1
1
Offsides
0
42%
Ball Possession
58%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
0
2
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
5
Throwins
3
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
