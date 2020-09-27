Livescore Match Center
27/09/20
10:30
China:
Super League - Super League Group A
Shanghai Shenhua
0 : 0
Henan Jianye
1st Half
- 13:30
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
2
Cross Attacks
1
0
Fouls
0
0
Free Kicks
1
0
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
1
1
Offsides
0
59%
Ball Possession
41%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
3
Throwins
2
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
