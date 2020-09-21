Livescore Match Center
21/09/20
14:35
China:
Super League - Super League Group A
Shanghai Shenhua
0 : 0
Jiangsu Suning
2nd Half
- 70:33
26'
Shilin Sun
61'
Aidi Fulangxisi
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
4
1
Corner Kicks
8
0
Counter Attacks
0
6
Cross Attacks
20
13
Fouls
17
19
Free Kicks
15
0
Goals
0
9
Goal Attempts
3
2
Offsides
2
33%
Ball Possession
67%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
3
Shots off Goal
4
1
Shots on Goal
2
3
Substitutions
1
13
Throwins
21
5
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
0
