27/11/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Shanghai Shenhua
0 : 1
Jiangsu Suning
1st Half
- 26:38
19'
Jinhao Bi
Yinong Tian
23'
0 - 1
Ivan Santini
25'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
1
5
Cross Attacks
3
5
Fouls
6
6
Free Kicks
6
0
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
2
1
Offsides
0
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
4
0
Substitutions
0
3
Throwins
3
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
