09/09/20
15:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group A
Shanghai Shenhua
0 : 1
Shandong Luneng
2nd Half
- 45:00
0 - 1
Graziano Pelle
19'
Liuyu Duan
36'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
1
2
Counter Attacks
2
7
Cross Attacks
10
8
Fouls
10
11
Free Kicks
10
0
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
1
2
Offsides
1
45%
Ball Possession
55%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
1
10
Throwins
11
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
