26/09/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Shanghai Shenhua
0 : 0
Shenzhen Ruby FC
1st Half
- 20:14
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
1
Counter Attacks
0
3
Cross Attacks
3
3
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
0
45%
Ball Possession
55%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
5
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
