15/09/19
12:30
China:
Super League
Shanghai Shenhua
0 : 3
Tianjin Teda
2nd Half
- 57:15
Kaimu Zheng
9'
0 - 1
Frank Acheampong
12'
19'
Alexander N'doumbou
0 - 2
Sandro Wagner
21'
42'
Peng Li
0 - 3
Kaimu Zheng
52'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
3
5
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
1
8
Cross Attacks
8
10
Fouls
8
8
Free Kicks
11
0
Goals
3
3
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
0
59%
Ball Possession
41%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
3
1
Substitutions
0
16
Throwins
15
1
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
1
