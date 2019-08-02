02/08/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Shanghai Shenhua
1 : 1
Wuhan Zall
1st Half
- 42:38
0 - 1
Leo Baptistao
26'
33'
Shin-wook Kim
1 - 1
Junjian Liao
35'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
8
Cross Attacks
9
8
Fouls
3
5
Free Kicks
8
1
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
2
53%
Ball Possession
47%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
11
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019